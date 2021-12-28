BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch improves to 5-0 after their 50-25 win at home against rival Salem. Dru DeShields took game-high honors with 15 points.

Jaxson Hendershott added eight points as he broke the school career three-point record with his 117th field goal.

The Warriors are scheduled to host Ravenna on Thursday.

Salem falls to 2-5 (1-2 in EBC). Drew Weir led the Quakers with nine points. Number 13 is averaging 12.7 points per game this season.

Salem will next welcome East Liverpool on Tuesday, Jan. 4.