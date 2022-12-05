NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – Finalists for the Heisman Trophy were officially announced on Monday night, and all four are quarterbacks.

The group includes Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan and USC’s Caleb Williams.

Stroud was a finalist a year ago and finished fourth in the voting. This season, the Buckeyes’ quarterback piled up 3,340 yards with 37 touchdowns.

Bennett threw for 3,425 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Duggan amassed 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Williams, who is considered the favorite to win, threw for more than 4,000 yards with 37 touchdowns.

The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced this Saturday at 8 p.m. in New York. The announcement will be televised live on ESPN.