YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in 9 years, the YSU Men’s basketball team will host a post-season tournament.

The Penguins (18-14) will match up against Morgan State (13-14) in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Wednesday.

Watch the video above to hear from YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun.

“I think at our level you have to celebrate postseason tournaments,” said Calhoun. “I look at this as a heck of an accomplishment because of what this group dealt with, you know, losing one of your best players to win 18 games. That’s that’s a heck of a year.”

Wednesday’s tournament game will mark the 2nd all-time meeting between the Penguins and Bears, and the first since 1986.

YSU and Morgan State are scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m following the conclusion of the YSU Women’s tournament game against Kent State.

The Basketball Classic will include 21 teams from across the 17 different conferences. The participating teams include:

Appalachian State (19-14)

Coastal Carolina (16-13)

Detroit Mercy (14-15)

Eastern Washington (18-15)

Florida Gulf Coast (21-11)

Fresno State (19-13)

Kent State (23-10)

Maryland Eastern Shore (11-15)

Merrimack (14-16)

Morgan State (13-14)

New Orleans (18-13)

Portland (18-14)

South Alabama (19-11)

Southeastern Louisiana (19-14)

Southern Utah (20-11)

UMBC (18-14)

USC Upstate (14-16)

UTEP (19-13)

Western Illinois (16-15)

Wofford (19-13)

Youngstown State (18-14)