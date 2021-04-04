Heat continue home dominance over Cavaliers with 115-101 win

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers forwards Dean Wade (32) and Isaac Okoro (35) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson scored 18 points on 6-of 9 3-point shooting and the Miami Heat continued their home dominance over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 115-101 victory Saturday night.

Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Trevor Arriza scored 15 points and Jimmy Butler had 15 points and 11 assists for the Heat, who won their 20th straight against the Cavaliers in Miami.

The Heat finished with 35 assists, including 13 in the first quarter. Robinson hit his first four 3-pointers as Miami shot 10-of-21 from long range in the first half and led 67-54 at halftime.