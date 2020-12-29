Heartland snaps their 3-game losing skid; Matthews nets 15

Madi Matthews sinks seven free-throws in the Lions' victory

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Heartland girls edged Lisbon, 38-35, Monday night. The Lions snapped their three-game losing streak.

Madi Matthews connected on seven of eight free-throw attempts to finish with a game-high 15 points. Matthews has scored 15 or more points in seven of her eight games this season.

Sophia Stambaugh added nine points on three 3-pointers.

The Lady Lions (3-5) will visit Maplewood on Monday.

Madison Haifley led the Blue Devils with 13 points (three 3-point baskets) while Tabby Ketchum pitched in with 11.

Lisbon (2-4) returns to action next Monday when they travel to Columbiana.