Heartland snaps their 3-game losing skid; Matthews nets 15

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Heartland girls edged Lisbon, 38-35, Monday night. The Lions snapped their three-game losing streak.
Madi Matthews connected on seven of eight free-throw attempts to finish with a game-high 15 points. Matthews has scored 15 or more points in seven of her eight games this season.
Sophia Stambaugh added nine points on three 3-pointers.
The Lady Lions (3-5) will visit Maplewood on Monday.
Madison Haifley led the Blue Devils with 13 points (three 3-point baskets) while Tabby Ketchum pitched in with 11.
Lisbon (2-4) returns to action next Monday when they travel to Columbiana.