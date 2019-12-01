Heartland rallies to win at Tip-Off Classic

Ronnie Mathews & Steven Baker added 14 points apiece

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – In the consolation game, Heartland Christian rallied from 7 down entering the final quarter to prevail 53-50 over the host Lisbon Blue Devils. The Lions were outscored 28-19 in the second and third quarters to fall behind 41-34 with eight minutes remaining.

Heartland Christian (1-1) was led by Ronnie Mathews and Steven Baker – who each scored 14 points. Cade Roth added 9. The Lions were turned away in their first round matchup with McDonald on Friday (97-41).

The Lions will welcome Lowellville on Tuesday.

Lisbon (0-2) was paced by a pair of juniors Ryan McCullough (16) and Blayne Brownfield (13). Both had two three-pointers apiece. The Blue Devils will return to action on Tuesday when they visit East Canton.