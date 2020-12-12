Heartland races away from Memorial in second half

Lions led by two at halftime before pulling away

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leading by only two at halftime (29-27), Heartland Christian outscored Campbell Memorial by 22 in the second half to register a 71-47 victory Friday night. The Lions improve to 3-1.

Heartland was led by Steven Baker’s 15 points. Sophomore Luke Reynolds tallied 11 points. Jonathan Bertovich and Stephen Barnes each closed out their nights with 10 points each. Bertovich also had 8 rebounds and 4 assists for the Lions.

The Red Devils fall to 0-3. Skevos Kouros led Memorial with 9 points. Collin Michaels added 7 also.