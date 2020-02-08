Heartland inches closer to evening record; Lions topple East Palestine

Steven Baker led the Lions with 21

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – For the 3rd consecutive game, Heartland Christian came away with a win after tonight’s 76-55 victory over East Palestine. The Lions featured three scorers who went for 19 or more points. Steven Baker led the team with 21 while Ronnie Matthews and Cade Roth each had 19 apiece.

On January 14, the Lions got by East Palestine – 60-59.

Heartland (9-10) will host Columbiana next Tuesday.

East Palestine dropped to 3-14 after their sixth loss in a row. Jonathan Bertovich scored 20-points or more for the 13th straight game. Bertovitch finished with a game-high 24 points. Brandon Turcola added 10. The Bulldogs will now meet Beaver Local on the road tomorrow.