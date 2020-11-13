Heartland girls under new leadership this season

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – First-year head coach Justin Rahim expects for his team to display those characteristics each and every night.

“We want to change the culture here at Heartland,” Rahim said. “No matter whether we are winning or losing, we’ll compete hard and play as if it is our last time on the court.”

Heartland Christian Lions

Coach: Justin Rahim

2019-20 record: 7-17

Returning Starters: Juniors – Madi Matthews, Jorden Webb and Lexi Rice

Justin Rahim takes over the program this season with three starters returning, including Madi Matthews, who averaged 10.3 points and 8.8 rebounds as a sophomore.

“Madi is back for her junior year and our basketball family is excited for her to reach new heights,” Rahim said. “Her ability to make her teammates better, mental toughness and overall characteristics of a great young lady are second to none. Madi will be counted on each and every night to lead our basketball team on and off the court and we are excited to have her.”

The Lady Lions will have to replace the scoring and rebounding of Sydney Ogden (13.2 ppg, 11.8 rpg).

Mathews is joined by guards Lexi Rice (3.0 ppg) and Jorden Webb (1.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg), as well as senior post player Julia Reynolds, who is returning after not playing last season.

“We must understand that there is no elevator to success,” Rahim said. “We must take the stairs. If we have the attitude that every practice and going into the game that we compete at our hardest and display mental toughness, good things will happen. We’ll be a young team overall, counting on the contributions of several freshman to provide depth, but we’ll be a no-excuse basketball team.”

2020-21 Schedule

Heartland Christian

Nov. 20 – Lisbon

Nov. 25 – at Brookfield

Nov. 30 – at East Liverpool Christian

Dec. 2 – at East Palestine

Dec. 7 – East Liverpool Christian

Dec. 9 – at Wellsville

Dec. 12 – at Lordstown

Dec. 21 – Leetonia

Dec. 28 – at Lisbon

Jan. 4 – at Maplewood

Jan. 7 – Kingsway

Jan. 9 – at Sebring

Jan. 13 – Wellsville

Jan. 18 – at Mathews

Jan. 19 – at Southern

Jan. 21 – Warren JFK

Jan. 23 – Lordstown

Feb. 3 – East Palestine

Feb. 4 – at Warren JFK

Feb. 8 – at Valley Christian

Feb. 11 – at Leetonia

Feb. 18 – Mathews