COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Christian senior Madi Matthews scored her 1,000th career point in a 64-45 win over Chaney Thursday night.

“It feels so amazing,” Matthews said. “I’ve worked for this my entire career and it’s even better to be surrounded by teammates that I love.”

Last season, Matthews led the Lions in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.

The Lions are 2-7 on the season and return to action Monday, Dec. 20 against Leetonia.