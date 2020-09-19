Heartland Christian tops Wellsville, spoils Tigers’ McKinstry of becoming Ohio’s all-time wins leader

Wellsville Volleyball Head Coach Dan McKinstry had 762 wins coming into Saturday's game

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Chrsitian volleyball topped Wellsville 3-1 Saturday afternoon.

Wellsville Volleyball Head Coach Dan McKinstry was a win shy of becoming the all-time wins leader in Ohio high school history.

McKinstry is tied with Kris Kern who posted 762 wins in stops at Columbus Bishop Wherle (1980-1990), Pickerington (1991), Kenyon (1992-1993), Lancaster (1994-2005), Pickerington North (2006-2012), Canal Winchester (2013-2014), Philo (2015) and Logan Elm (2016, final year at high school level).

McKinstry has been the head coach at Wellsville since 1997. He previously coached at East Palestine from 1978-1996.

Wellsville falls to to 9-2 overall on the season.