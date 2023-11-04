COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Christian’s Rebecca Geiss edged out Maplewood’s Caleigh Richards in a photo finish between two Valley runners that decided first place at the OHSAA Girls Division III State Cross Country Meet.

The Heartland Christian sophomore finished just 0.124 seconds ahead of the 5-time state champion Richards.

Geiss finished with a first-place finish time of 17:54.98, as the Maplewood senior clocked in at 17:55.10.

Lowellville senior Sophia Yon also earned All-State honors with a 17th-place finish and a time of 18:55.59.

As a team, Maplewood finished eighth overall with a team score of 262.

In the boys D3 race, Maplewood’s Alex Donaldson finished sixth with a time of 15:54 to lead the team to an overall third place finish.

Mineral Ridge Junior Dominic Pappagallo notched a ninth-place finish at state with a 15:57.