COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Christian senior guard Stephen Barnes enjoyed helping his dad with yardwork when he was younger.

“I kind of always grew up helping my dad mow and mow with him and stuff like that,” Barnes said. “Just helping around the house, yardwork, everything.”

Mowing was always his favorite yardwork activity.

“I enjoy mowing,” Barnes said. “It’s kind of relaxing. It’s fun.”

Two years ago, Barnes turned mowing into a business, launching Barnes Mowing and Landscape.

“I mainly mow lawns, but this past year I did a lot of leaves and leaf cleanups,” he said. “I did a few landscaping jobs here and there, too, and stuff like that. So it’s really exciting.”

The business usually picks up in March and winds down in mid-December. Barnes works on roughly 10 yards per season.

During basketball season, Barnes juggles his business, practices and games all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

“It was kind of hard once basketball season started and getting busy with that,” he added.

Barnes plans on continuing his business after graduation. He is hoping to pursue a career in the trades industry.