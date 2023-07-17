COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lions’ 2023 soccer schedule is below:
2023 Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 19 – Columbiana
• Aug. 22 – at East Palestine
• Aug. 23 – Mineral Ridge
• Aug. 28 – at Jackson-Milton
• Aug. 30 – at Brookfield
• Sept. 7 – at Carrollton
• Sept. 11 – at Jefferson County Christian
• Sept. 14 – Brookfield
• Sept. 18 – Maplewood
• Sept. 21 – East Palestine
• Sept. 23 – at Columbiana
• Sept. 28 – Carrollton
• Sept. 30 – at United
• Oct. 4 – Jackson-Milton
• Oct. 5 – at Campbell Memorial
• Oct. 9 – at Maplewood
• Oct. 12 – Jefferson County Christian
Heartland Christian School
Nickname: The Lions
Colors: Black and Purple
School address: 28 Pittsburgh St, Columbiana, OH 44408
Stadium location: 11836 South Avenue (SR 164) North Lima, Ohio 44452
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the HCS soccer schedule please contact support.