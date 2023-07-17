COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lions’ 2023 soccer schedule is below:

2023 Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 19 – Columbiana

• Aug. 22 – at East Palestine

• Aug. 23 – Mineral Ridge

• Aug. 28 – at Jackson-Milton

• Aug. 30 – at Brookfield

• Sept. 7 – at Carrollton

• Sept. 11 – at Jefferson County Christian

• Sept. 14 – Brookfield

• Sept. 18 – Maplewood

• Sept. 21 – East Palestine

• Sept. 23 – at Columbiana

• Sept. 28 – Carrollton

• Sept. 30 – at United

• Oct. 4 – Jackson-Milton

• Oct. 5 – at Campbell Memorial

• Oct. 9 – at Maplewood

• Oct. 12 – Jefferson County Christian

Heartland Christian School

Nickname: The Lions

Colors: Black and Purple

School address: 28 Pittsburgh St, Columbiana, OH 44408

Stadium location: 11836 South Avenue (SR 164) North Lima, Ohio 44452

If you have corrections to the HCS soccer schedule please contact support.