Heartland Christian School girls’ basketball preview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, Heartland Christian fell in four games that was decided by five points or less.
The Lions closed out last season with six wins but are expecting more this winter.
“My expectations for the season ahead are to build on the foundation that was laid last season,” said Coach Justin Rahim. ”[We] need to add another level of competitive nature and fire to our program. As a staff, we’re hoping that another year of experience and maturity will help our student-athletes understand that you must leave it all on the floor nightly and compete at a high-level. If you compete and play with a chip on your shoulder, good things usually happen.”
The Lady Lions return four starters in seniors Madison Matthews (19.2 ppg, 10.2 rpg), Lexi Rice (5.4 ppg) and Jorden Webb (4.2 ppg) along with junior Sophia Stambaugh (5.4 ppg).
“[Our seniors] will be counted on to provide leadership on the floor and off,” said Rahim. “We have a good mix of experience and youth on our team. The biggest group I am counting on will be our sophomore group to provide depth, toughness and good quality minutes during the game. We’ll need two to three players a night besides our seniors to give us something nightly.”
The new season begins on November 19 at Leetonia.
Heartland Christian Lions
Head Coach: Justin Rahim
2020-21 Record: 6-17
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 39.9
Scoring Defense: 51.1
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Madison Matthews – 19.3
Rebounding: Madison Matthews – 10.2
Assists: Madison Mathews – 3.2
Steals: Madison Matthews – 2.5
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 19 – at Leetonia
Nov. 23 – Columbiana
Nov. 29 – Jackson-Milton
Dec. 2 – Newton Falls
Dec. 4 – Wellsville
Dec. 6 – at Campbell Memorial
Dec. 11 – Mathews
Dec. 13 – at Warren JFK
Dec. 16 – Chaney
Dec. 20 – Leetonia
Dec. 27 – Lowellville
Dec. 30 – at Mathews
Jan. 3 – Ursuline
Jan. 8 – Badger
Jan. 10 – at Ursuline
Jan. 12 – at Chaney
Jan. 15 – at Columbiana
Jan. 18 – at Wellsville
Jan. 20 – at Edison
Jan. 22 – Lisbon
Jan. 24 – Warren JFK
Feb. 3 – at Valley Christian