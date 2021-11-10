Heartland Christian School girls’ basketball preview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, Heartland Christian fell in four games that was decided by five points or less.

The Lions closed out last season with six wins but are expecting more this winter.

“My expectations for the season ahead are to build on the foundation that was laid last season,” said Coach Justin Rahim. ”[We] need to add another level of competitive nature and fire to our program. As a staff, we’re hoping that another year of experience and maturity will help our student-athletes understand that you must leave it all on the floor nightly and compete at a high-level. If you compete and play with a chip on your shoulder, good things usually happen.”

The Lady Lions return four starters in seniors Madison Matthews (19.2 ppg, 10.2 rpg), Lexi Rice (5.4 ppg) and Jorden Webb (4.2 ppg) along with junior Sophia Stambaugh (5.4 ppg).

“[Our seniors] will be counted on to provide leadership on the floor and off,” said Rahim. “We have a good mix of experience and youth on our team. The biggest group I am counting on will be our sophomore group to provide depth, toughness and good quality minutes during the game. We’ll need two to three players a night besides our seniors to give us something nightly.”

The new season begins on November 19 at Leetonia.

Heartland Christian Lions

Head Coach: Justin Rahim

2020-21 Record: 6-17

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 39.9

Scoring Defense: 51.1

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Madison Matthews – 19.3

Rebounding: Madison Matthews – 10.2

Assists: Madison Mathews – 3.2

Steals: Madison Matthews – 2.5

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 19 – at Leetonia

Nov. 23 – Columbiana

Nov. 29 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 2 – Newton Falls

Dec. 4 – Wellsville

Dec. 6 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 11 – Mathews

Dec. 13 – at Warren JFK

Dec. 16 – Chaney

Dec. 20 – Leetonia

Dec. 27 – Lowellville

Dec. 30 – at Mathews

Jan. 3 – Ursuline

Jan. 8 – Badger

Jan. 10 – at Ursuline

Jan. 12 – at Chaney

Jan. 15 – at Columbiana

Jan. 18 – at Wellsville

Jan. 20 – at Edison

Jan. 22 – Lisbon

Jan. 24 – Warren JFK

Feb. 3 – at Valley Christian