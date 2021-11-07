Heartland Christian School Boys’ Basketball Preview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) –Involved in a number of down-to-the-wire games a year ago, Heartland Christian is looking for more success this year as they’ll return a number of key players which includes the likes of Jonathan Bertovich, Nate Garzanich and Stephen Barnes.

Bertovich led the team with 6.3 assists and 3.0 steals per game while scoring 16.9 points over a 22-game slate. Garzanich and Barnes averaged 5.1 and 4.1 points respectively. Garzanich also hauled down 3.7 caroms a game.

The team must replace a pair of double-digit scorers in Joey Donofrio (17.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and Steven Baker (11.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg), who both graduated last spring.

“We‘re expecting to play faster than we ever have,” coach Josh Scott mentions. “Hopefully, be a little bit more skilled after losing a lot of size and rebounding. We’ll be guard dominant this year and are hoping to use some speed and shooting ability to add to our game. Our goal as always is to be competitive night-in and night-out while adding some toughness as the year progresses.”

Heartland Christian Lions

Head Coach: Josh Scott

2020-21 Record: 17-5

Last 5-Year Record: 36-78 (31.6%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 65.2

Scoring Defense: 56.7

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Joey Donofrio – 17.2

Rebounding: Joey Donofrio – 6.0

Assists: Jonathan Bertovich – 6.3

Steals: Jonathan Bertovich – 3.0

Field Goal Percentage: Joey Donofrio – 59.6%

Three-Point Percentage: Luke Reynolds – 33.3%

Free Throw Percentage: Jonathan Bertovich – 82.0%

PREVIEW

-Under coach Josh Scott, the Lions have compiled a record of 28-17 in two years.

-Offensive uptick. The Lions saw an increase in scoring from 55.4 average in 2019-20 to 65.2 last year. That’s an increase of 9.8 points per game.

-Last season, three players scored 11-points or more and each finished in the top 3 on the team in rebounding and assists. Joey Donofrio (17.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.6 apg) and Steven Baker (11.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.1 apg) have both graduated. Jonathan Bertovich is back for his senior year (16.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 6.3 apg).

-Bertovich’s scoring numbers went down from 2019-20 (at East Palestine) when he scored 25.0 points per contest. However, Bertovich’s assist numbers went up by 3 per game (3.3 to 6.3) and his free throw percentage stayed steady as he was able to drain over 80% in back-to-back seasons.

-Heartland Christian finished 9-4 in games decided by 10-points or less. Six wins were decided by 4-points or less.

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 26 – vs. Lake Center Christian (at Lisbon Tip-Off)

Nov. 27 – Lisbon Tip-Off Tournament

Nov. 30 – at United

Dec. 3 – Leetonia

Dec. 7 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 10 – Lowellville

Dec. 15 – at Crestview

Dec. 17 – Badger

Dec. 21 – at Leetonia

Dec. 23 – Lisbon

Dec. 29 – New Year’s Tournament

Dec. 30 – New Year’s Tournament

Jan. 4 – at Warren JFK

Jan. 8 – at Columbiana

Jan. 18 – Southern

Jan. 22 – Columbiana

Jan. 28 – Southington

Feb. 1 – at Badger

Feb. 5 – at Mineral Ridge

Feb. 12 – South Range

Feb. 15 – at Brookfield

Feb. 18 – Lordstown