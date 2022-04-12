LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Aided by a 13 run sixth inning, Heartland Christian topped Lisbon 18-3. The Lions finished the contest with 14 hits.

Drew Gault hit an inside the park homerun in the sixth inning. Joel Morgan, Will Morgan, Nate Garzanich, Drew Walker and Jake Kling had a pair of hits as well.

Freshman Seth Walker registered the win by allowing seven hits and striking out four.

Heartland Christian (4-1) will meet Crestview at Cene Park tomorrow.

Hunter Sturgeon closed out his night with two hits for Lisbon.