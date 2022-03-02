COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Christian was crowned sectional champions for the first time in school history by defeating Brookfield, 57-56, on February 25. The Lions season came to an end one-win shy of reaching the District Final with a 19-6 record.

Throughout the season, Heartland Christian posted wins over Lowellville (75-68), St. Thomas Aquinas (55-53), South Range (79-76) and against Columbiana twice.

Senior Jonathan Bertovich went over the 20-point mark thirteen times this season. Earlier in the year, #11 surpassed Wellsville’s Nate Scott as Columbiana County’s all-time leading scorer. He made three or more 3-point baskets in 11 of his 23 outings this year.

The Lions have accumulated a winning percentage of 76.6% (36-11) over the last two seasons.

2021-22 Heartland Christian Lions’ Boys’ Basketball

Head Coach: Josh Scott

Record: 19-6

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Jonathan Bertovich (SR) – 24.1

Nate Garzanich (SR) – 9.2

Luke Reynolds (JR) – 9.0

Sam Osborn (SR) – 7.6

Stephen Barnes (SR) – 5.0

Will Morgan (SO) – 4.4

Drew Walker (JR) – 3.8

Jake Walker (SO) – 3.4

Joel Morgan (SO) – 3.0

Rebounding

Nate Garzanich (SR) – 5.2

Jonathan Bertovich (SR) – 4.6

Luke Reynolds (JR) – 3.3

Stephen Barnes (SR) – 3.2

Assists

Jonathan Bertovich (SR) – 4.8

Jake Walker (SO) – 2.3

Luke Reynolds (JR) – 1.7

Stephen Barnes (SR) – 1.7

Steals

Jonathan Bertovich (SR) – 3.7

Nate Garzanich (SR) – 2.2

Three-Point Percentage

Joel Morgan (SR) – 44.0%

Jonathan Bertovich (SR) – 40.0%

Free Throw Percentage

Jonathan Bertovich (SR) – 84.6%

Field Goal Percentage

Jonathan Bertovich (SR) – 53.9%

Luke Reynolds (JR) – 52.8%