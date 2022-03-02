COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Christian was crowned sectional champions for the first time in school history by defeating Brookfield, 57-56, on February 25. The Lions season came to an end one-win shy of reaching the District Final with a 19-6 record.
Throughout the season, Heartland Christian posted wins over Lowellville (75-68), St. Thomas Aquinas (55-53), South Range (79-76) and against Columbiana twice.
Senior Jonathan Bertovich went over the 20-point mark thirteen times this season. Earlier in the year, #11 surpassed Wellsville’s Nate Scott as Columbiana County’s all-time leading scorer. He made three or more 3-point baskets in 11 of his 23 outings this year.
The Lions have accumulated a winning percentage of 76.6% (36-11) over the last two seasons.
2021-22 Heartland Christian Lions’ Boys’ Basketball
Head Coach: Josh Scott
Record: 19-6
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Jonathan Bertovich (SR) – 24.1
Nate Garzanich (SR) – 9.2
Luke Reynolds (JR) – 9.0
Sam Osborn (SR) – 7.6
Stephen Barnes (SR) – 5.0
Will Morgan (SO) – 4.4
Drew Walker (JR) – 3.8
Jake Walker (SO) – 3.4
Joel Morgan (SO) – 3.0
Rebounding
Nate Garzanich (SR) – 5.2
Jonathan Bertovich (SR) – 4.6
Luke Reynolds (JR) – 3.3
Stephen Barnes (SR) – 3.2
Assists
Jonathan Bertovich (SR) – 4.8
Jake Walker (SO) – 2.3
Luke Reynolds (JR) – 1.7
Stephen Barnes (SR) – 1.7
Steals
Jonathan Bertovich (SR) – 3.7
Nate Garzanich (SR) – 2.2
Three-Point Percentage
Joel Morgan (SR) – 44.0%
Jonathan Bertovich (SR) – 40.0%
Free Throw Percentage
Jonathan Bertovich (SR) – 84.6%
Field Goal Percentage
Jonathan Bertovich (SR) – 53.9%
Luke Reynolds (JR) – 52.8%