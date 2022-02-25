COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Heartland Christian Lions overcame a 16-point, second-half deficit to win in the final seconds 57-56 over the Brookfield Warriors in Division IV boys tournament action Friday night. The Lions advance to play the Lowellville Rockets Monday night at the Struthers Fieldhouse.



Seniors Jonathan Bertovich and Nate Garzanich each scored 13 points to lead the Lions in the game. Garzanich and Sam Osborn would each connect on 3 of the Lions’ 10 three-pointers in the game.



“This is unbelievable,” Lions senior Jonathan Bertovich exclaimed. “We worked so hard for this moment from our coaching to players, all the way down. I’m speechless right now.”



The Lions Stephen Barnes connect on a layup with just 17 ticks remaining to tie the contest at 56-56 while also drawing a foul. He would sink the free throw and stake the Lions to a 1-point lead at 57-56.



“I was definitely thinking I have to make this, no matter what,” Barnes remarked about hitting the free throw. “I was kind of thinking it would be the game-winner.”



But it was the Lions’ defense that would eventually seal the game. Following a missed shot by the Warriors David Pawlowski, the Lions deflected a Warriors pass that was retrieved by Teandre Craig in the corner. However, the buzzer sounded before he could get off a shot, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.



“We had it set up where we knew where we were going to go, and if not, we were going to find David (Pawlowski) on the backside. They doubled up Isaiah. Credit to them, they made a few more buckets at the end and executed a little better,” Warriors coach Shawn Hammond said.



The Warriors, who finish the year with an 11-12 record, took control of the contest right from the start as they raced out to a quick 6-1 lead, and held a 15-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. They would build their lead to 12-points at 23-11 at the 5:22 mark of the second period following a basket by David Pawlowski. They would eventually take an 11-point 33-22 advantage into the halftime locker rooms.



Following a three and a steal and layup both by David Pawlowski, the Warriors had built a commanding 16-point advantage at 41-25 with 4:57 remaining in the third quarter. But that is when the Lions began to slowly peck away at the deficit.



Jonathan Bertovich helped propel the Lions’ comeback at the end of the third quarter with two clutch shots. With just under 30 seconds remaining in the frame he would drill a three to make it 48-37. Then with only 7 seconds left he would hit a second trey to make it just an 8-point game at 48-40.



Following a basket by the Lions Luke Reynolds made it 48-42, the Warriors Isaiah Jones caught the Lions Nate Garzanich with an elbow in the temple. Jones picked up a technical on the play and the Lions’ Drew Walker nailed both free throws to make 48-44 at the 6:16 mark of the fourth.



The Lions would take their first lead of the contest with only 1:11 remaining after Garzanich connected on a three from the left wing to make it 54-53. After Jones converted one of two free throws and TJ Laverty scored a bucket, the Warriors had regained the lead 56-54 with only 32-seconds left. That would then set up Barnes’s heroic game-winner.



“We put the heart in Heartland,” Lions’ coach Josh Scott said with a smile. “These guys are business-like, and they have been that way from the beginning of the season. We don’t let ourselves get too high or low on emotions. I never personally felt we were ever out of this game.”



The loss overshadowed a tremendous performance by the Warriors Isaiah Jones who scored a game-high 20 points and yanked down 14 rebounds. David Pawlowski would add 16 and Donovan Pawlowski would chip in with 15 points to lead the Warriors on the night.