‘Heartbreak right away:’ University of Akron budget cuts leave Boardman golfer looking for new college

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The University of Akron eliminated three sports programs last week as part of a $4.4 million cut to its athletic budget. Those cuts will affect more than 30 student-athletes, who will have their scholarships discontinued.

“You know, heartbreak right away,” says Boardman graduate Cade Kreps. “So it was tough, for sure.”

Kreps is a finance major and scholarship athlete at the University of Akron. And after weeks of worry about possible budget cuts to the athletic department, the Boardman graduate learned last week that it was a worst-case scenario. The men’s golf program was being eliminated.

“I can’t even tell you how many texts I’ve gotten from my close friends on other sports teams that just reached out,” said Kreps. “They’ve been kind enough to offer their support, say sorry and all that kind of stuff, and just be there for me and my teammates during this crazy time where we really don’t know what’s next.”

Kreps has three years of eligibility remaining, and he’s already entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. So his golfing career is far from over; it’s just over at Akron.

“First off I am a Zip,” said Kreps. “That was the best two years of my life and something I will never forget. Again, the friendships I’ve made is something that is truly special. So many friends from there are friends for life and will keep in touch with for life. But golf is obviously a major driving force in my decision moving forward. I’ve done it since I was five. It’s not all I know, but it’s a big part of who I am. And as crazy as this all is, trying to wrap your mind around it, at the same time school starts in three months. I’m sure me, along with a bunch of my other teammates want to find a new landing spot to keep playing.”