Heartbreak Hotel! Phantoms blow 3rd period lead, fall in overtime 4-3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms dropped their first game in the month of October Sunday evening as they fell to Chicago 4-3 in overtime.
The Phantoms trailed 2-1 heading to the third period but evened the score when Aiden Gallacher found the back of the net to make it 2-2.
Minutes later, the Phantoms would take the lead when Reilly Funk deflected a shot from the point home to make it 3-2.
But that lead lasted just two minutes as Gunnerwolfe Fontaine scored his fifth of the season to make it 3-3.
In overtime, it was Fontaine who netted his second of the night to give the Steel the win.
The two teams are back at it Monday at the Covelli Centre for a 6:05 p.m. faceoff.