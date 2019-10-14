Heartbreak Hotel! Phantoms blow 3rd period lead, fall in overtime 4-3

The Phantoms took the lead in the third period but fell to the Steel in overtime

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms dropped their first game in the month of October Sunday evening as they fell to Chicago 4-3 in overtime.

The Phantoms trailed 2-1 heading to the third period but evened the score when Aiden Gallacher found the back of the net to make it 2-2.

Minutes later, the Phantoms would take the lead when Reilly Funk deflected a shot from the point home to make it 3-2.

But that lead lasted just two minutes as Gunnerwolfe Fontaine scored his fifth of the season to make it 3-3.

In overtime, it was Fontaine who netted his second of the night to give the Steel the win.

The two teams are back at it Monday at the Covelli Centre for a 6:05 p.m. faceoff.