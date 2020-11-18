‘Hearing you say that, chills’: Reynolds first Mercer County team to host football Western Final

TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – For the first time this Friday night, a Mercer County team will be hosting a football state semifinal game. For Reynolds, it has been a long time coming, just the second time in school history and first since 2005.

“Just hearing you say that, chills and the hair stands up on my body,” said senior running back and linebacker Aidan Mull. “It is definitely an exciting feeling.”

“Having it here is just exceptional,” said head coach Josh Mull. “It is going to be great for our school and great for our community.”

“It is amazing,” said senior running back Cole Toy. “This is what we wanted to do, all of us seniors wanted to do since we were young. We have always worked hard and always wanted to put our best effort forward and that is what we are doing.”

Standing in the Raiders’ way will be Jeannette, who is no stranger to this position.

The Jayhawks have state titles in 2007 and 2017 and own a high-powered offense, something Reynolds will look to counter with their ball-control offense.

“With an offense as explosive as theirs,” Coach Mull said. “We have to make sure we live by that old adage 3 yards and a cloud of dust. We are going to get in, hammer the ball inside, control the clock.”

“They are a very fast football team so we have to control the clock and keep the ball away from them as much as possible,” Aidan Mull said. “If you don’t do that you might be in trouble because they can get out and score, and score quick.”

Not only is Reynolds in the state semifinals for the first time since 2005, but they are also able to knock something off their bucket list. They tell me that it has always been a dream of theirs to practice and play in the snow.

“It is beyond cool,” Aidan Mull said.

“It is a dream,” said senior lineman Luke Faber. “I have dreamed of playing in the snow watching college games and everything. It feels surreal. It is weird but I love it, it is awesome.”

Reynolds will host Jeannette Friday at 7 p.m.