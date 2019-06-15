Heading West? Lakers have deal in place for Pelicans Davis

The Lakers roster might have gotten better as reports say a deal is in place for Anthony Davis

by: Josh Frketic

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Reports say that the Los Angeles Lakers have a deal in place to acquire Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Pelicans in a blockbuster trade according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski says the deal would send Davis to LA for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the 4th-overall selection in next week’s draft.

The deal would pair Davis with former Cleveland Cavalier and Akron native LeBron James.

The deal can not be finalized until July 1.

