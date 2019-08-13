Heading to the Valley: Indians’ first-round pick promoted to Scrappers

Daniel Espino has been promoted to the Scrappers and is scheduled to start Saturday at Eastwood Field

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have promoted 2019 first-round pick Daniel Espino to Mahoning Valley from the Arizona Red squad.

He’s scheduled to start Saturday for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers against Batavia at Eastwood Field.

Espino has made six starts in Arizona, going 0-1 with a 1.98 ERA over 13.2 innings of work. He has allowed just seven hits over those innings with 16 strikeouts.

Opponents are hitting just .152 against him this season.

The Panama native is just 18-years-old and was selected 24th overall in June’s draft.