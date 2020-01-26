Heading to the Rock! Farrell standout makes college choice

Farrell senior Melvin Hobson will continue his playing career at Slippery Rock University

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell standout Melvin Hobson has committed to continue his career at Slippery Rock University per his Twitter account on Saturday evening.

Hobson helped lead the Steelers to back-to-back Class A State Championships.

The senior was a member of our WKBN Five Blocks of Granite this past season.

Hobson was a part of a Steelers offensive line that helped block for a backfield that averaged over 280 yards rushing per game.

He was also part of a Farrell defense that produced nine shutouts in 2019.