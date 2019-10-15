Heading to the Playoffs? 14 Valley teams in playoff position in latest computer rankings

Over a dozen local high school football teams would make the playoffs if the season ended today

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA released the latest high school football computer rankings for the playoffs on Tuesday.

In the latest rankings, 14 teams from the Valley would qualify for Week 11.

The full rankings are below with local teams in bold.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (7-0) 23.5571, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (6-1) 21.2643, 3. Euclid (6-1) 18.741, 4. Canton McKinley (6-1) 18.6429, 5. Solon (5-2) 16.2, 6. Medina (5-2) 15.3, 7. Massillon Jackson (5-2) 13.9857, 8. Brunswick (5-2) 13.85, 9. Cleveland Heights (6-1) 13.4714, 10. Stow-Munroe Falls (4-3) 13.3571, 11. Cle. St. Ignatius (3-4) 12.8954, 12. Strongsville (4-3) 10.8714

Region 2 – 1. Dublin Coffman (6-1) 18.1, 2. Tol. Whitmer (6-1) 17.9286, 3. Springfield (6-1) 15.7214, 4. Dublin Jerome (5-2) 15.3, 5. Springboro (6-1) 13.1714, 6. Marysville (5-2) 11.6, 7. Perrysburg (5-2) 11.3357, 8. Findlay (3-4) 8.7929, 9. Clayton Northmont (3-4) 8.5857, 10. Centerville (4-3) 8.2214, 11. Delaware Hayes (3-4) 6.3929, 12. Hilliard Bradley (2-5) 5.5357

Region 3 – 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-0) 24.9857, 2. Pickerington Central (6-1) 18.9848, 3. Groveport-Madison (6-1) 17.4643, 4. Pickerington North (4-3) 14.9643, 5. Reynoldsburg (5-2) 13.9857, 6. Westerville Central (6-1) 13.6286, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6-1) 13.2571, 8. Hilliard Darby (4-3) 10.0065, 9. Hilliard Davidson (4-3) 9.3643, 10. Upper Arlington (4-3) 9.0765, 11. New Albany (4-3) 7.2214, 12. Gahanna Lincoln (1-6) 3.9286

Region 4 – 1. Fairfield (7-0) 23.85, 2. Cin. St. Xavier (6-1) 21.6571, 3. Cin. Elder (6-1) 18.2027, 4. Cin. Colerain (6-1) 14.4714, 5. West Chester Lakota West (5-2) 13.4929, 6. Cin. Princeton (4-3) 10.4429, 7. Cin. Sycamore (4-3) 9.2214, 8. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (4-3) 7.6143, 9. Cin. Walnut Hills (3-4) 7.4429, 10. Mason (3-4) 7.1857, 11. Hamilton (3-4) 7.1143, 12. Lebanon (3-4) 5.0643

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Massillon Washington (7-0) 21.0786, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-1) 17.8143, 3. Mayfield (7-0) 17.75, 4. Massillon Perry (6-1) 16.2071, 5. Willoughby South (4-3) 12.1857, 6. Hudson (4-3) 10.6786, 7. North Canton Hoover (4-3) 10.2286, 8. Alliance (4-3) 9.9286, 9. Akron Ellet (4-3) 8.2929, 10. Warren G. Harding (4-3) 8.2857, 11. Painesville Riverside (4-3) 8.0286, 12. Macedonia Nordonia (3-4) 7.7214

Region 6 – 1. Avon (7-0) 16.7929, 2. Maple Hts. (6-1) 14.55, 3. Cle. Benedictine (6-1) 13.3357, 4. Olmsted Falls (6-1) 13.0643, 5. Wadsworth (5-2) 13.0071, 6. Avon Lake (6-1) 12.9714, 7. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (5-2) 12.6571, 8. Amherst Steele (5-2) 11.0643, 9. Barberton (5-2) 10.7214, 10. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-3) 10.2214, 11. Grafton Midview (4-3) 9.0, 12. North Royalton (4-3) 8.0786

Region 7 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (7-0) 21.6775, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-0) 21.2786, 3. Troy (6-1) 13.1571, 4. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (5-2) 12.3143, 5. Tol. St. John’s (4-3) 11.1571, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-3) 10.9214, 7. Westerville South (4-3) 10.5429, 8. Dublin Scioto (4-3) 9.3214, 9. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (4-3) 8.6214, 10. Sunbury Big Walnut (4-3) 7.7357, 11. Oregon Clay (4-3) 7.3571, 12. Lima Senior (3-4) 7.2357

Region 8 – 1. Harrison (6-1) 19.2, 2. Cin. Turpin (7-0) 18.2429, 3. Cin. La Salle (6-1) 17.296, 4. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (6-1) 15.9143, 5. Canal Winchester (6-1) 15.6786, 6. Cols. Walnut Ridge (7-0) 14.7, 7. Cin. Anderson (5-2) 14.35, 8. Cin. Winton Woods (5-2) 13.5286, 9. Xenia (6-1) 13.4571, 10. Oxford Talawanda (5-2) 11.6643, 11. Cols. St. Charles (4-3) 10.1714, 12. Morrow Little Miami (5-2) 9.8214

Division III

Region 9 – 1. New Philadelphia (7-0) 19.1357, 2. Streetsboro (7-0) 17.7143, 3. Aurora (7-0) 17.2357, 4. Steubenville (5-2) 14.9912, 5. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-1) 13.6714, 6. Chardon (5-2) 13.3714, 7. Ravenna (5-2) 11.9, 8. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-2) 11.6429, 9. Niles McKinley (5-2) 11.6143, 10. Alliance Marlington (5-2) 11.4357, 11. Louisville (4-3) 11.3143, 12. Geneva (6-1) 10.8

Region 10 – 1. Norwalk (6-1) 17.4571, 2. Mansfield Senior (7-0) 16.5929, 3. Parma Hts. Holy Name (6-1) 13.9357, 4. Sandusky (5-2) 13.1429, 5. Medina Buckeye (5-2) 12.9143, 6. Bay Village Bay (5-2) 11.4643, 7. Tiffin Columbian (6-1) 10.5071, 8. Caledonia River Valley (5-2) 8.9429, 9. Richfield Revere (4-3) 8.2143, 10. Norton (3-4) 7.1143, 11. Rocky River (5-2) 6.95, 12. Cle. Glenville (4-3) 6.8429

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (6-1) 17.4033, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (7-0) 16.8929, 3. Jackson (7-0) 15.2429, 4. Granville (7-0) 14.5, 5. Zanesville (6-1) 14.2807, 6. London (6-0) 12.8333, 7. Bellbrook (5-2) 12.1071, 8. Thornville Sheridan (5-2) 11.2929, 9. Cols. Centennial (6-1) 11.05, 10. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-2) 10.4214, 11. Cols. Bishop Watterson (5-2) 9.7958, 12. Cols. South (6-1) 9.5214

Region 12 – 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-1) 16.1857, 2. Wapakoneta (6-1) 13.45, 3. Franklin (6-1) 13.3786, 4. Trotwood-Madison (6-1) 12.4624, 5. St. Marys Memorial (5-2) 10.7071, 6. Hamilton Ross (6-1) 10.2857, 7. Hamilton Badin (4-3) 10.05, 8. Cin. Hughes (5-2) 9.7357, 9. Greenville (5-2) 9.6714, 10. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-3) 8.8714, 11. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-3) 7.4149, 12. Goshen (4-3) 7.2071

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (7-0) 16.9786, 2. Poland Seminary (5-2) 13.6429, 3. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (5-2) 13.2214, 4. Wintersville Indian Creek (6-1) 12.8506, 5. Hubbard (5-2) 10.5429, 6. Struthers (5-2) 8.9857, 6. Girard (5-2) 8.9857, 8. Salem (5-2) 7.9571, 9. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-3) 7.0143, 10. Chagrin Falls (4-3) 6.6929, 11. Mogadore Field (3-4) 5.6643, 12. Navarre Fairless (3-4) 5.4143

Region 14 – 1. Galion (6-1) 14.2143, 2. Wauseon (6-1) 12.9357, 3. LaGrange Keystone (6-1) 12.9071, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (6-1) 12.85, 5. Bellville Clear Fork (5-2) 11.65, 6. Bellevue (5-2) 10.7786, 7. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-2) 10.4929, 8. Milan Edison (5-2) 9.9286, 9. Clyde (5-2) 9.7286, 10. Shelby (5-2) 9.5357, 11. Rossford (5-2) 8.9571, 12. Rocky River Lutheran West (5-2) 8.45

Region 15 – 1. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-1) 14.8857, 2. Newark Licking Valley (7-0) 14.45, 3. Waverly (6-1) 13.1286, 4. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (7-0) 12.8387, 5. St. Clairsville (5-2) 11.5007, 6. New Concord John Glenn (5-2) 9.6286, 7. Heath (6-1) 8.3786, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-2) 7.8214, 9. Cols. Marion-Franklin (5-2) 7.7643, 10. Duncan Falls Philo (4-3) 6.9929, 11. Cambridge (4-3) 6.75, 12. Zanesville Maysville (4-3) 6.1714

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (7-0) 19.7714, 2. Cin. Indian Hill (6-1) 16.7214, 3. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-1) 14.6786, 4. Waynesville (6-1) 14.1429, 5. West Milton Milton-Union (6-1) 12.7714, 6. Kenton (5-2) 12.1143, 7. Bethel-Tate (5-2) 11.5214, 8. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-1) 10.2714, 9. Germantown Valley View (5-2) 8.0, 10. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-4) 7.9429, 11. Day. Northridge (6-1) 7.8, 12. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-3) 7.0281

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (7-0) 15.7244, 2. Garrettsville Garfield (7-0) 14.0714, 3. Bellaire (5-2) 11.1558, 4. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-1) 10.8857, 5. Rootstown (5-2) 10.4786, 6. Warren Champion (6-1) 8.5592, tie-7. Conneaut (6-1) 8.4714, tie-7. Mantua Crestwood (6-1) 8.4714, 9. Magnolia Sandy Valley (6-1) 8.1143, 10. Canfield South Range (4-3) 8.0429, 11. Akron Manchester (4-3) 7.7071, 12. Burton Berkshire (5-2) 7.0929

Region 18 – 1. Orrville (7-0) 17.2857, 2. Oak Harbor (7-0) 14.9643, 3. Pemberville Eastwood (7-0) 14.6071, 4. Marion Pleasant (5-2) 11.0512, 5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (5-2) 10.5, 6. Beachwood (6-1) 9.9357, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-1) 9.7357, 8. Richwood North Union (4-3) 8.7626, 9. Elyria Cath. (4-3) 8.7214, 10. Northwood (7-0) 8.4184, 11. Apple Creek Waynedale (4-3) 6.3571, 12. Millbury Lake (3-4) 5.9286

Region 19 – 1. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-0) 15.3571, 2. Ironton (6-1) 12.6786, 3. Wheelersburg (4-3) 12.0071, 4. Minford (6-1) 11.0429, 5. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-1) 10.7071, 6. Wellston (6-1) 9.3571, 7. Portsmouth (6-1) 9.3143, 8. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (4-3) 8.7958, 9. Johnstown-Monroe (3-4) 6.2857, 10. Proctorville Fairland (4-3) 6.2374, 11. Chesapeake (3-4) 6.0143, 12. Oak Hill (3-4) 5.7071

Region 20 – 1. West Jefferson (7-0) 13.85, 2. Cin. Taft (6-1) 13.6286, 3. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (6-1) 11.9929, 4. Springfield Shawnee (6-1) 11.6214, 5. Cin. Summit Country Day (6-0) 10.5465, 6. West Liberty-Salem (6-1) 10.1143, 7. Springfield Greenon (5-2) 8.3571, 8. Cin. Mariemont (5-2) 6.9857, 9. Cin. Madeira (5-2) 6.9286, 10. Brookville (6-1) 6.8786, 11. Middletown Madison (4-3) 5.55, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-4) 5.5286

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (7-0) 14.5556, 2. New Middletown Springfield (7-0) 14.45, 3. Glouster Trimble (7-0) 14.2143, 4. Mogadore (6-1) 11.7929, 5. Dalton (6-1) 9.2714, 6. Salineville Southern (7-0) 9.0286, 7. Columbiana (4-3) 8.4429, 8. Brookfield (5-2) 7.9071, 9. Berlin Center Western Reserve (6-1) 7.8857, 10. Belpre (5-2) 7.1143, 11. Lore City Buckeye Trail (5-2) 6.7357, 12. Nelsonville-York (4-3) 6.1286

Region 22 – 1. Howard East Knox (7-0) 12.4286, 2. Attica Seneca East (6-1) 11.8929, 3. Collins Western Reserve (6-1) 10.7643, 4. Galion Northmor (6-1) 10.5571, 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-1) 8.6714, 6. Sullivan Black River (4-3) 7.35, 7. Carey (3-4) 6.7357, 8. Wellington (4-3) 6.2714, 9. Ashland Crestview (5-2) 5.0857, 10. Castalia Margaretta (4-3) 4.6714, 11. Creston Norwayne (2-5) 4.5929, 12. Centerburg (4-3) 4.4071

Region 23 – 1. Liberty Center (7-0) 15.4286, 2. Coldwater (7-0) 15.3357, 3. Anna (6-1) 12.8143, 4. Lima Central Cath. (6-1) 12.6833, 5. Archbold (6-1) 11.9929, 6. Harrod Allen East (6-1) 10.65, 7. Minster (6-1) 10.0357, 8. Spencerville (5-2) 9.7857, 9. Sherwood Fairview (6-1) 9.75, 10. Gibsonburg (7-0) 9.0357, 11. Columbus Grove (4-3) 6.4643, 12. Defiance Tinora (5-2) 6.4143

Region 24 – 1. Bainbridge Paint Valley (6-1) 12.3214, 2. Frankfort Adena (6-1) 11.1214, 3. Chillicothe Southeastern (7-0) 11.1071, 4. Grandview Hts. (5-2) 9.6571, 5. Arcanum (7-0) 9.1143, 6. Worthington Christian (5-2) 9.0065, 7. Mechanicsburg (6-1) 8.2929, 8. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-2) 8.1571, 9. Covington (5-2) 7.5857, 10. Cin. Deer Park (5-2) 6.7571, 11. Miamisburg Day. Christian (5-2) 6.5816, 12. Lucasville Valley (4-3) 6.0214

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Lucas (6-1) 10.7429, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (5-1) 10.6292, 3. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (5-2) 9.1286, 4. Independence (5-2) 8.8857, 5. Toronto (5-2) 8.8786, 6. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-3) 7.9143, 7. Lowellville (6-1) 7.4149, 8. Wellsville (5-2) 6.5643, 9. McDonald (4-3) 5.7071, 10. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-4) 5.4057, 11. Malvern (3-4) 5.0563, 12. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (3-4) 4.1472

Region 26 – 1. Leipsic (7-0) 11.2643, 2. Norwalk St. Paul (7-0) 10.9429, 3. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-1) 10.8643, 4. McComb (7-0) 10.1643, 5. Arlington (5-2) 7.3429, 6. Sycamore Mohawk (4-3) 7.1571, 7. Edgerton (5-2) 6.7429, 8. Edon (4-3) 5.8143, 9. Arcadia (3-4) 4.4214, 10. Convoy Crestview (3-4) 4.3143, 11. Pandora-Gilboa (3-4) 4.1929, 12. Plymouth (5-2) 3.6071

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (6-1) 12.4071, 2. Shadyside (5-2) 9.1657, 3. Sarahsville Shenandoah (5-1) 8.5556, 4. Newark Cath. (5-2) 8.4214, 5. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (6-1) 7.3939, 6. New Matamoras Frontier (6-1) 7.2338, 7. Waterford (5-2) 7.1378, 8. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (6-1) 6.8265, 9. Reedsville Eastern (5-2) 5.4857, 10. Racine Southern (5-2) 5.2395, 11. Hannibal River (3-4) 4.3405, 12. Sugar Grove Berne Union (4-3) 4.2857

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-1) 10.25, 2. Hamilton New Miami (6-0) 9.1142, 3. Fort Loramie (6-1) 8.2786, 4. Cin. College Preparatory (5-2) 7.602, 5. Dola Hardin Northern (5-2) 6.85, 6. Lima Perry (4-3) 6.6214, 7. Union City Mississinawa Valley (5-2) 6.5643, 8. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-2) 6.4899, 9. New Bremen (5-2) 6.4357, 10. DeGraff Riverside (3-4) 5.2214, 11. Lockland (4-3) 4.9416, 12. Ansonia (3-4) 4.5