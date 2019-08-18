Heading to the Final! Warren JFK grad reaches TOUR Championship for first time in his career after solid final round at the BMW Championship

Jason Kokrak is heading to the TOUR Championship with a chance at $15 million after a stong final round at the BMW Championship

MEDINAH, Illinois (WKBN) – For the first time in his career, Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak has reached the final of the FedExCup Playoffs after shooting a 3-under, 69 in the final round of the BMW Championship Sunday, finishing 11-under for the tournament.

Kokrak entered the day 32nd in the FedExCup standings. Only the top 30 will play in the TOUR Championship next week with a chance to win $15 million.

The former Eagle played steady throughout the day, posting 15 pars and three birdies.

On 18, Kokrak was on the outside looking in at the top 30, but a good approach shot followed by sinking his birdie putt pushed him to the final spot.

Under a new format at the TOUR Championship, Kokrak will start even-par, with the leader in the standings, Justin Thomas, starting 10-under.

Thomas won the BMW Championship shooting 25-under for the tournament.

The TOUR Championship isn’t the only thing Kokrak clinched with his spot in the top 30. The strong finish also gives him invites to the U.S. Open, Open Championship, WGC-Mexico Championship, WGC-HSBC Championship, and for the first time in his career, The Masters.