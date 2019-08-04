Heading to Columbus! Indians’ Kluber to rehab with Clippers this week

Indians ace Corey Kluber is set to return to game action Thursday with a rehab assignment in Columbus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time since three months, Indians pitcher Corey Kluber is set for game action as he will start his rehab assignment Thursday in Columbus with the Clippers.

Kluber suffered a non-displaced fracture on May 1st and has been on the injured list since.

He threw a 35-pitch simulated game on Saturday and a rehab start is the next step towards a return to Cleveland.

Rehab assignments can last up to 30 days.

Kluber has started just seven games this season, going 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA and 38 strikeouts.

The Clippers host Pawtucket on Thursday at 12:05PM.