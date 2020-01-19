Heading Out of Town? Reports say new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski won’t bring back DC Steve Wilks

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks walks on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Reports say that defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will not return to the team under new head coach Kevin Stefanski

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – According to reports from Cleveland.com, new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will not bring back defensive coordinator Steve Wilks next season.

Wilks was named defensive coordinator last season by former head coach Freddie Kitchens.

The Browns defense finished 22nd overall and seventh against the pass in 2019.

ESPN is reporting that Stefanski and the Browns are leaning towards current San Francisco 49ers defensive backs/run-game coordinator Joe Woods to become the new defensive coordinator.

Woods spent eight seasons with Stefanski in Minnesota, from 2006-13.