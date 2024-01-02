(WKBN)- The newly formed United Football League has announced its eight teams for the 2024 season, and some of the coaches are from the Valley.

Bob Stoops of Youngstown is coaching the Arlington Renegades which is a team he’s coached in the past.

Fellow Youngstown native and former Cleveland Browns assistant John DeFlippo will lead the Memphis Showboats.

Skip Holtz is the son of East Liverpool native Lou Holtz. He’ll be coaching the Birmingham Stallions.

The United Football League was born from a merger of the USFL and XFL. Eight teams are coming from both of the parent leagues.

The first game is set for March 30.