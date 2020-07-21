“He is a difference maker”: New Struthers head coach welcomes back one of the best players in the area

In his first year as head coach, John Bayuk has one of the best players, Aiden Hall, in the area leading his team

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The John Bayuk era is underway at Struthers.

The former Wildcats assistant is taking over for Curt Kuntz, who is now with the Miami Dolphins.

Bayuk inherits a playoff team from a year ago, but must replace several starters on each side of the ball.

“Oh, it is awesome, man,” Bayuk says. “I have been dreaming about this for a while now and I couldn’t have started my first year as head coach with a better group of kids. We are actually young for the size senior class that we have. So there is some inexperience on the field, but we are young and hungry.”

“With all the leaders we have on the team,” senior lineman Zach Felletti says, “We set an example for them and we help them out here and there, and I think they are coming along together.”

Bayuk brings back one of the top playmakers in the area as Aiden Hall returns for his senior season. He had a breakout year last season, gaining over 1,500 yards of total offense with 19 touchdowns. Now, he looks to lead the way for the Wildcats.

“He is a difference maker, does it all for us,” says Bayuk “He is just that kind of kid that you never know when a special play is going to happen because it can happen whenever.”

“He is the heart of this team, man,” Felletti says. “He is always motivating, great leader. I think he just puts all the pieces of the puzzle together and we work around him.”

It doesn’t seem like the spotlight is too bright for Hall.

“I do not really think about the expectations,” Hall says. “As much as I know that I have to go out here and play the best 48 minutes of football I can every Friday night and just make it happen.”

Hall helped lead his Wildcats to the postseason in 2019, but a familiar foe ended the Wildcats season and they haven’t forgotten about it.

“Hungry, hungry,” Hall says. “After losing to Poland both times last year, first round of the playoffs, we are pretty hungry. Definitely added a little spark. It is definitely marked down on my calendar, that is for sure.”