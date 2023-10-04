CLEVELAND (WJW) – Peter Knab put his name in the fandom history books this year, attending every Cleveland Guardians game of the 2023 season.

Knab was born with cerebral palsy. His decision to take on this 162-game challenge was done to inspire others.

“I wanted to do something that was difficult for anyone and do it in a chair, rather than just doing something difficult for me,” he said.

Knab will be the first to tell you that going to 81 games at Progressive Field has become easy for him. What’s not easy is trying to figure out how to get to 81 road games.

“The biggest concern was making sure my chair didn’t get damaged in the bottom of the plane, because that happens a lot. So that was my biggest concern,” he said.

But just like the baseball players he loves to watch, Knab learned to adapt throughout the course of the long season.

“I just kept that tunnel vision. That tunnel vision of like, ‘I’m not going to screw this up,” he said.

This past weekend in Detroit, all of Knab’s hard work paid off. He crossed the finish line, making it to every Guardians game on the calendar.

“It was an adrenaline rush unlike anything I could possibly describe,” he said.

When Knab needed a place to go, baseball was there for him. Now, he’s inspiring others through the game he loves most.