ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) – Trent Forrest converted a three-point play with 1.1 seconds remaining to rally Atlanta over visiting Cleveland.

Forrest was fouled by Emoni Bates, a second-round selection in this year’s draft, after Bates sank a 3-pointer with 11.1 seconds left to give the Cavaliers the lead.

Forrest led the Hawks with 13 points. Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu scored 12 apiece. Kobe Bufkin, the 15th overall selection this year, scored nine on 4-for-11 shooting — 1 of 6 from distance.

Max Strus, a playoff starter for Miami last season, opened the scoring with a 3-pointer for his first points with Cleveland. Isaac Okoro topped the Cavs with 19 points.