‘Have to laugh it off’: Ursuline tennis star might not get another shot at state title

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Greg Morgione is one of the top ranked tennis players in the state and one of many spring athletes facing the loss of his senior season.

“Initially it was hard, but in the grand scheme of things, I had three good years,” Morgione said. “These are circumstances that no one can control and everyone is going through it. But I completely understand. I’m not a person that’s going to dwell on this forever. I mean, I’ve worked so hard to get to this spot.”

Morgione was one win shy of winning the Division II State Singles title last season and one of the favorites to win it all this year. His Ursuline team was State Runner-Up and also ranked in the Top Ten in a state preseason poll this spring.

“That team competition and possibly not being able to give it a go this season, that’s going to hurt more than any individual competition,” Morgione said.

Morgione did not lose the state championship last year on the court. After his win in the semifinals, his entire body cramped to the point he couldn’t compete. He spent the night in the hospital hooked to IVs.

Morgione will attend Youngstown State this fall and says he won’t play tennis in college. So, that experience in the state finals might have been his last competition.

“You kind of have to laugh it off, at least for me personally. Like, oh my last match ended going in an ambulance,” Morgione said. “I don’t get mad when people bring it up. I actually like it. It’s kind of a funny joke at this point. It’s not something I’ll be mad about forever. I’m good with laughing it off. Years from now, people will remember the class of 2020 and all the athletes. That’s the kind of way I look at it at least.”