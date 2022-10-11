YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Football team made a change at quarterback last week with Salem graduate Mitch Davidson earning his first collegiate start.

Davidson threw for a career-high 280 yards against North Dakota, which was also the most passing yards by a Penguins’ quarterback in four years.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach Doug Phillips to see if Davidson will keep the starting job at Youngstown State.

“It’s when preparation meets opportunity, and you never know when that opportunity is going to come,” said Phillips. “This is a young man that’s prepared, day in and day out, and maybe didn’t get those opportunities. And then when he did, I thought he met the expectations. We see that in practice. But to be able to see game reality, that’s him.”

“We were able to open the playbook up a little bit, which complemented our already heavy run game,” said YSU lineman Jaison Williams. “To be able to spread the defense out, create lanes on the ground, and of course, put the ball in the air, it’s something that we needed to do and we did last week.”

“Being able to spread the ball out the way we were able to, I think that makes it harder to defend and makes it a little bit easier for Jaleel McLaughlin to run the football,” added Phillips. “So probably for the first time, we see what our vision for our offense should look like.”

YSU (2-3) will go back to work on Saturday. The Penguins will host Indiana State (1-4) at 2 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium.