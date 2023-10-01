TALLADEGA CO., Ala. (WKBN) – Hartford Township native Ryan Blaney wins the YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Sunday.

Blaney won the YellaWood 500 while coming down to the wire in a photo finish.

In 30 races in 2023, Blaney is ranked second with 3083 points and two wins.

This is Blaney’s ninth career NASCAR Cup Series win.

Rounding out the top 10 are Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Cory LaJoie, Austin Cindric, Justin Haley, Chase Elliott, Ryan Preece and Riley Herbst.