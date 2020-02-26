Harris helps lead Ursuline past Howland; Irish to face West Branch in Sectional Final

Ursuline advances to the Sectional Final following their 72-70 win over Howland at home.

Daysean Harris led Ursuline with 15 points

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline advances to the Sectional Final following their 72-70 win over Howland at home. Ursuline led by 7 at halftime (38-31) before holding off the Tiger rally.

The Irish improve to 10-13. Two of their wins this year have now come against the Tigers. Ursuline beat Howland, 59-52, on December 13. Daysean Harris was one of three Ursuline players to score in double-figures with 15. Terrence Pankey and Jakaylen Irving scored 11 points apiece also.

Ursuline will now travel to Beloit on Friday to take on the EBC champion West Branch Warriors (18-4) in the Boardman Sectional Championship.

Howland saw their season come to a close with a 5-18 mark. The Tigers finish the season by dropping 8 of their final 9 games. Justin Jones led all scorers with 24 points. Cam Durig and Anthony Massucci scored 17 and 12 points respectively.