Harkins has her sights set on Ridge’s scoring mark

Amy Bundy set the all-time mark in 1996

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A milestone is on the brink of being broken at Mineral Ridge. Amy Bundy set the school’s girls basketball all-time scoring mark of 1,311 points in 1996. Now, Alexa Harkins is just 18 points away from becoming the Lady Rams’ leader.

Through 13 games this season, Harkins has been held below 10-points just twice. She went for a season-high 25 points at Western Reserve in the fourth game of the campaign. She also scored 18 versus Sebring in their previous contest this past Monday.

Ridge (5-8) will play in Kinsman against Badger this Saturday at 5:30 pm before returning home Thursday to play host to Western Reserve at 7 pm.

Remaining Schedule

Jan. 18 – at Badger

Jan. 23 – Western Reserve

Jan. 25 – at Sharpsville

Jan. 27 – at Waterloo

Jan. 30 – at McDonald

Feb. 3 – Springfield

Feb. 6 – Jackson-Milton

Feb. 10 – Columbiana (Senior Night)

Feb. 12 – at Hubbard