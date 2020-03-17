Hargrave leaving Steelers to become NFL’s highest paid nose-tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave (79) plays against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Free agent Javon Hargrave is reportedly leaving Pittsburgh to sign a free agent deal with the Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Free agent Defensive Tackle Javon Hargrave is now a former Pittsburgh Steeler.

Multiple published reports say that he has agreed to a 3-year $39 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The deal makes him the highest paid nose-tackle in the NFL.

Hargrave is a former third-round pick by the Steelers in the 2016 draft out of South Carolina State.

In four NFL seasons with the Steelers, Hargrave has piled up 14 1/2 sacks, with 22 tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles.