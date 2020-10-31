Harding’s win streak snapped; Hudson moves to face Hoban

Brysen Powell ran for over 100-yards for the Raiders

HUDSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Hudson ended Harding’s 5-game win streak with a 28-6 setback in the Division II Regional Semifinal. The Raiders (6-4) last lost on September 18 prior to tonight.

Brysen Powell ran for 119 yards on 28 carries to lead the Raiders. Elijah Taylor accounted for 55 yards on the ground and another 97 through the air on 10 completions.

The Explorers will take on Hoban next Friday for the Region 5 Championship.

Hudson QB Jacob Paltani completed 9 of 12 passes for 133 yards (2 TDs) and led the team in rushing with 96 stripes (TD). Drew Lightner ran for an average of 8-yards per carry (88 yards) this evening. Colin Pierce led the receiving group with 5 catches for 78 yards (2 TDs).

Hudson (9-0) has been able to score 35-points or more in each games this season.

Scoring Chart

Hudson, 35-6

First Quarter

Ha – Jake Dougherty, 31-yard FG (Ha 3-0)

Hu – Aiden Lal, 1-yard TD run (Hu 7-3)

Second Quarter

Ha – Jake Dougherty, 21-yard FG (Hu 7-6)

Hu – Jacob Paltani, 54-yard TD run (Hu 14-6)

Third Quarter

Hu – Colin Pierce, 9-yard TD catch from Jacob Paltani (Hu 21-6)

Fourth Quarter

Hu – Colin Pierce, 60-yard TD catch from Jacob Paltani (Hu 28-6)

Hu – Aiden Lal, 4-yard TD run (Hu 35-6)

