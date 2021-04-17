Harding’s bats explode for 15 runs in win over Bristol

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Elijah Taylor collected three doubles as Harding topped Bristol, 15-2. Taylor finished four-for-four with three runs scored and two RBIS.

Brett Brown and Carson Peterson each finished with three hits apiece. Deshaun Gunther-Putnam recorded three runs scored along with Brown also.

On the hill, Justin Abel and Caden Maffitt combined to toss a three-hitter. Abel struck out seven in three innings while Maffitt struck out five in two innings of work.

On Monday, the Raiders are scheduled to play at Canton McKinley.

This week, Bristol will welcome Mathews and Lordstown on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.