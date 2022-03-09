WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a 2-4 start, Harding ran off seven wins in a row, including victories over Howland (61-59), Boardman (56-47), Struthers (75-68), Ursuline (55-52) and Chaney (61-50).

The Raiders finished the year 7-3 in games decided by seven points or less.

Senior Tyriq Ivory scored double figures in each of his 19 games played this season. He went over 30 points in three contests this season. A season-high 34 points came against Struthers on January 22.

Sophomore Duncan Moy tallied double-digits in 14 different outings. The 6’4″ wing also hauled down at least six rebounds in 14 games.

2021-22 Warren Harding Raiders Boys’ Basketball

Head Coach: Keelyn Franklin

Record: 13-12 (4-4), 2nd place in All-American Conference

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 56.2

Scoring Defense: 59.6

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Tyriq Ivory (SR) – 22.4

Duncan Moy (SO) – 11.0

Jacob Lawrence (JR) – 7.5

Johnny Taylor (SR) – 5.3

Patien Stevenson (JR) – 4.7

Khalil Williams (JR) – 3.9

Christopher Provitt (JR) – 3.3

Devonte McElroy (SR) – 2.5

Rebounding

Duncan Moy (SO) – 6.1

Tyriq Ivory (SR) – 5.3

Devonte McElroy (SR) – 4.2

Christopher Provitt (JR) – 4.2

Khalil Williams (JR) – 3.8

Assists

Tyriq Ivory (SR) – 2.4

Duncan Moy (SO) – 2.0

Jacob Lawrence (JR) – 1.3

Steals

Tyriq Ivory (SR) – 3.5

Three-Point Percentage

Duncan Moy (SO) – 32.1%

Jacob Lawrence (JR) – 31.7%

Patien Stevenson (JR) – 30.6%

Field Goal Percentage

Christopher Provitt (JR) – 47.5%

Free Throw Percentage

Patien Stevenson (JR) – 64.7%