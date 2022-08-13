TAMPA, Fla. (WKBN) – In the Miami Dolphins first preseason game of the 2022 NFL season, Warren G. Harding product Lynn Bowden led the way with three catches on four targets for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Bowden was tied for most catches, but led the Dolphins in targets, yards and receiving touchdowns in Miami’s 26-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Warren G. Harding product is entering his third NFL season after spending the entire 2021 season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

In his rookie year in Miami, Bowden played in 10 games and catching 28 balls for 211 yards, highlighted by a Week 14 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs with 7 catches for 82 yards.