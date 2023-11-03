HUDSON, Ohio (WKBN) – #11 Warren Harding (5-7) took a lead with six minutes remaining Friday night in their matchup with #3 Hudson (9-2) but ultimately fell in the Division II, Region 5 Playoffs, 24-21.
The Explorers advance to play #2 Walsh Jesuit who defeated #10 Austintown Fitch.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights from the game.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.