HUDSON, Ohio (WKBN) – #11 Warren Harding (5-7) took a lead with six minutes remaining Friday night in their matchup with #3 Hudson (9-2) but ultimately fell in the Division II, Region 5 Playoffs, 24-21.

The Explorers advance to play #2 Walsh Jesuit who defeated #10 Austintown Fitch.

