Harding hopes new line improves this summer

Elijah Taylor completed 59.6% of his passes for over 1300-yards

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Harding looks to make their 6th post season appearance in the last 10 years. The Raiders must replace 10 First-Team All-AAC recipients including Kayron Adams (Rutgers). Coach Steve Arnold will have his work cut out for him as the Raiders once again will be tasked with a difficult schedule which begins at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium against Canton McKinley on August 30.

Harding Raiders

Head Coach: Steve Arnold, 8th season (44-31)

2018 record (AAC Gold): 8-3 (3-0), 1st place

Five Key Points

1.After beginning last year 1-2, the Raiders ran off 7 straight wins including victories over playoff teams Fitch (49-14), Boardman (17-14) and East (21-14).

2.Harding’s defense has finished 3 of the last 4 years with sub-20 point per game averages (2018: 18.5; 2016: 17.4; 2015: 17.4).

3.Since posting just a 17.4 scoring average in 2014, the Raiders have averaged 32.7 over their last 45 games.

4.Big loss – Kayron Adams gained 7.4 yards per carry while topping 3,000 yards (3065) on the ground over the last two years while scoring 32 TDs.

5.Harding has won 4 of their last 5 on the road

Offense

Returning Starters: 3

Scoring Offense: 30.0 (T-19th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 205.6

Passing Offense: 130.1

Total Offense: 335.7

…The offense loses quite a bit of production when you take away 2-time 1,000-yard rusher Kayron Adams, team’s top 3 receivers (Jakari Salter, Jeremy Wilson, Chris Chew) and a trio of All-League linemen (Maurice Moore, Jarrett Lenney & Jaquahn McIntosh). Adams was the Gold Tier Player of the Year after averaging 7.4 yards per carry (232 attempts, 1710 yards) and 18 touchdowns. Salter led the team in receiving yards (375) and touchdown grabs (7). Wilson caught as many passes as Salter (28) while accumulating 246 yards through the air. Chew – who quarterbacked the unit in 2017 – hauled in 25 passes for 260 yards. Moore led the offensive line after grading out at 88% as a senior.

Harding’s QB Elijah Taylor is back following his 13 touchdown and 1361 yard performance as a sophomore. Taylor completed the highest percentage of passes among Harding’s signal callers since 2012 (Lamar Carmichael, 60.3%). Taylor connected on 118 of 198 throws for a percentage of 59.6%. He’ll have two pass catchers back in Ty Artis and Deavion Burgess both back.

Coach Arnold points out, “We are focusing in on the development of the offensive line (this off-season). We lost six seniors along the offensive line. We’re looking for those individuals to mature fast and leads us. The continued development of our quarterback (Taylor) will also be the key. We need to find ways to utilize our skill players also. Emari Burgess and Elizah Smith (286 rushing yards, 5 TDs) at running back. We have Markwaun Brown, Jamel Anderson, Brandon Arnold, Ty Artis, Damari Freeman and Deavion Burgess at receiver.”

The team must also replace Mike Clauss’ kicking – he booted 34 of 38 extra points and 2 of 3 field goals with a long of 44 yards.

Defense

Returning Starters: 5

Scoring Defense: 18.5 (19th in Area)

…Another big year for the defense as they held 7 of their 11 opponents to 14 points or less. This season, the group will have to move on from All-League defensive linemen (Simahjay Warfield & Jared Zillinger) as well as linebacker Alex Payiavlas and defensive back Troy Jakubec. Warfield finished with 28 tackles (3 QB sacks) as Zillinger made 10 stops behind the line of scrimmage. Payiavlas had 4 interceptions to go along with 33 tackles. Jakubec closed out his senior season with 3 picks.

Junior middle linebacker Emarion Perkins is back to lead the defense once more. Last year, Perkins tallied 43 tackles, 2 quarterback takedowns and 8 tackles for a loss. Perkins will be joined up front by defensive linemen Jarriel White and Jabari Felton as well as in the secondary by Ty Artis and Jordan Brantley.

Arnold states, “We have to continue to be aggressive and play fast. We can’t give up so many big plays though. We gave up too many big plays last year. We’re looking for big years out of Emarion (Perkins) but also from the other linebackers Chester Adams and Jasier Graham. In our secondary, (Jordan) Brantley and Marcus Wilkens and Jalen Stringer. Up front, senior Jervale Brown and from (Jabari) Felton and (Jarriel) White.”

Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Canton McKinley

Sept. 6 – Rhodes

Sept. 13 – Massillon

Sept. 20 – Fitch

Sept. 27 – Ursuline

Oct. 4 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Oct. 11 – Boardman

Oct. 18 – at Mooney

Oct. 25 – West Toronto West (Canada)

Nov. 1 – at Howland