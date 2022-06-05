NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers remained perfect on the season as they topped the West Virginia Black Bears 10-4 Sunday afternoon.

Warren Harding grad Mark Herron helped lead Mahoning Valley going 2 for 4 with a run scored and a RBI.

Herron is hitting .444 so far this season for the Scrappers.

Three players drove in 2 RBIs for Mahoning Valley in the win.

The Scrappers bullpen shut the door on the Black Bears, pitching 5.2 innings without allowing a run.

The team returns to action on Tuesday as they travel to State College to take on the Spikes.