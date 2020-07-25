Harding grad Lynn Bowden signs first NFL contract

Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) outruns Texas A&M defensive back Donovan Wilson (6) and linebacker Otaro Alaka (42) to score during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Warren Harding product Lynn Bowden is officially a Raider, signing his rookie deal on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Warren Harding product Lynn Bowden signed his first NFL contract on Friday, inking his rookie deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It is a four-year contract that is projected to be worth around $4.7 million with a signing bonus around $1 million based on his draft slot.

Specific details on the deal have not been released.

Them hard times don’t last moment of my life officially a LAS VEGAS RAIDER this one for Superior ✔️‼️ pic.twitter.com/rlkv4wqTnT — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) July 25, 2020

Bowden is listed as a running back by the team.

He was selected 80th overall in the 3rd-round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Las Vegas.

Bowden won the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, which goes to college football’s most versatile player. He was a First-Team All-American selection.

Bowden played a key role in each of the Wildcats’ past two bowl victories. In the 2019 Citrus Bowl, he returned a first-quarter punt 58 yards to give Kentucky a 10-0 lead on Penn State. The Wildcats won, 27-24. Bowden caught five passes for 84 yards.

On New Year’s Eve, he was named the Belk Bowl’s MVP after leading Kentucky back to a 37-34 win over Virginia Tech. Bowden accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing/one passing) while rushing for 233 yards.

In high school, Bowden ran for over 1,400 yards each year (freshman/sophomore at Liberty; junior/senior at Harding). He set the single-season rushing mark at Harding in 2016 (2,277) and the career record (4,178).