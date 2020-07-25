Harding grad Lynn Bowden signs first NFL contract

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Warren Harding product Lynn Bowden signed his first NFL contract on Friday, inking his rookie deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
It is a four-year contract that is projected to be worth around $4.7 million with a signing bonus around $1 million based on his draft slot.
Specific details on the deal have not been released.
Bowden is listed as a running back by the team.
He was selected 80th overall in the 3rd-round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Las Vegas.
Bowden won the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, which goes to college football’s most versatile player. He was a First-Team All-American selection.
Bowden played a key role in each of the Wildcats’ past two bowl victories. In the 2019 Citrus Bowl, he returned a first-quarter punt 58 yards to give Kentucky a 10-0 lead on Penn State. The Wildcats won, 27-24. Bowden caught five passes for 84 yards.
On New Year’s Eve, he was named the Belk Bowl’s MVP after leading Kentucky back to a 37-34 win over Virginia Tech. Bowden accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing/one passing) while rushing for 233 yards.
In high school, Bowden ran for over 1,400 yards each year (freshman/sophomore at Liberty; junior/senior at Harding). He set the single-season rushing mark at Harding in 2016 (2,277) and the career record (4,178).