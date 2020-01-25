Harding girls sweep the series against Canfield

Harding won their 7th straight game

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Faith Burch and Kamarah Bender combined for 28 in Harding’s 42-33 win this afternoon over Canfield. Burch made 5 of 8 from the foul line to lead the way with 16 points. Bender scored 8 of her 12 in the first half.

Canfield falls to 12-5. Aiden Orlovsky tallied all of her 11 points in the first half. Alyssa Dill and Grace Mangapora each had 8 points for the Lady Cardinals. Canfield will play against Fitch on Wednesday.

Harding travels to Ursuline on Monday.