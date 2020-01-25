Harding girls sweep the series against Canfield

Sports

Harding (15-2) will play at Ursuline on Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Harding won their 7th straight game

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Faith Burch and Kamarah Bender combined for 28 in Harding’s 42-33 win this afternoon over Canfield. Burch made 5 of 8 from the foul line to lead the way with 16 points. Bender scored 8 of her 12 in the first half.

Canfield falls to 12-5. Aiden Orlovsky tallied all of her 11 points in the first half. Alyssa Dill and Grace Mangapora each had 8 points for the Lady Cardinals. Canfield will play against Fitch on Wednesday.

Harding travels to Ursuline on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com