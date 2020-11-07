Harding girls set sights on another historical season

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference Red Tier featured three of the top 6-seeds in the Ravenna District including the #1 seed-Harding. The Lady Raiders fell to Stow-Munroe Falls in the District Championship tilt (44-32).

Harding Raiders

Coach: Frank Caputo

2019-20 Record: 22-3 (8-0, AAC Red)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Faith Burch, Kamarah Bender and Diamond Phillips. Junior – Makaila Powell

…”Our expectations are extremely high,” indicates coach Caputo. “Getting to the district finals last year and not playing up to our best left us wanting more. We’re hoping to make a deep run in the tourney on the backs of our seniors.”

Faith Burch (a Cleveland State commit) averaged 15 points (15.8) and 15 boards per game. Burch should score her 1,000th point by mid-season. Kamarah Bender, who scored her 1,000th point last year, led the team in scoring 18.6 points per contest. Diamond Phillips finished with a stat line of 10.6 points and 6 steals per outing. All three are 4-year letter winners.

“We’re replacing four seniors,” states Caputo. “The key to success will be our ability to control the tempo. We plan to use our speed and athleticism to play strong and up-tempo defense. Our depth will be a concern with several young players having to step into new roles on the team. We look forward to having contributions from Alasha Williams (2.4 ppg) and Tonie’ Smith as well as a couple of our up-and-coming players in Makaila Powell (3.7 ppg), Brionna Bender, Camille Cobb Davis and sophomore Selena Williamson to add key minutes this season.”

2019-20 All-American Conference Standings

Harding – 8-0 (22-3)

Canfield – 5-3 (18-7)

Howland – 4-4 (12-12)

Fitch – 2-6 (8-15)

Boardman – 1-7 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Harding

Nov. 25 – Newton Falls

Nov. 30 – at Poland

Dec. 3 – at Liberty

Dec. 7 – at Champion

Dec. 16 – East

Dec. 19 – Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 21 – Chaney

Dec. 23 – Struthers

Dec. 27 – vs. Laurel (GlenOak Tournament)

Dec. 29 – at Westlake High School

Dec. 30 – at Westlake High School

Jan. 6 – at Ursuline

Jan. 9 – Howland

Jan. 13 – at Fitch

Jan. 16 – Canfield

Jan. 20 – at Boardman

Jan. 23 – at Massillon

Jan. 27 – at Howland

Jan. 30 – Fitch

Feb. 3 – at Canfield

Feb. 6 – at Jackson

Feb. 10 – Boardman