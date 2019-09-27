Harding defense showing up early and often against Ursuline

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two traditional powers meet up at Mollenkopf Friday night with Warren Harding hosting Ursuline.

The Raiders got on the board with 8:47 left in the first quarter on the defensive end when Emarion Perkins registered a sack and a forced fumble in the Ursuline end zone and the ball was recovered by Jabari Felton for a touchdown. After a successful pat, Harding led 7-0.

The Harding defense showed up again later in the quarter with Jasier Graham recovering a fumble on the Irish six yard line. This led to the first Harding score on offense on the night, a five yard touchdown pass from Marcus Brown to Brandon Arnold with 2:19 left in the first quarter to extend the lead to 14-0.

A 22 yard field goal from Noah Murry with 2:07 left in the first half gave Harding a 17-0 lead.

The Harding defense showed up big one more time before the end of the first half, stopping a fake punt attempt and turning the Irish over on downs leading to three more points before half. Murry was good from 25 yards on his second field goal with :49 remaining in the first half.

